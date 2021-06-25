Pierce Borsnan thinks Idris Elba or Tom Hardy should play James Bond

Pierce Borsnan played James Bond from 1995 o 2002 across four films. He was succeeded by Daniel Craig who announced last year that "No Time to Die" will be his last time playing Agent 007.

Speaking to People.com, Brosnan said, "Daniel was magnificent and he can walk away head up, shoulders back. He truly left an indelible mark on the franchise."

Asked who should take play the part next, the Irish actor admitted that he has "no idea" who should tackle the coveted part next.

He said there are two actors that he believes would be a good fit.

"Idris Elba comes to mind," the Irish actor says. "Idris is such a powerful presence and such a great former voice tensity. He would be magnificent. There's Tom Hardy out there as well. Tom can really chew the furniture up, just be a ball boy - both men can."

Brosnan added, "And I think now that Daniel has left such an indelible footprint, they can go in many different ways. But your guess is as good as mine, who's going to be the next Bond. There's no other franchise like it. Nothing."