Jared Padalecki shocked after Supernatural prequel exclusion

Jared Padalecki has expressed surprise over Jensen Ackles excluding him from the Supernaturals franchise.

It was announced that The CW drama is set to have a prequel series which will narrate Jensen’s character Dean Winchester.

In addition, Jensen will also take the role as producer.

The news came to as a shock to Jared who took to Twitter to speak about his exclusion his exclusion, adding that he wished he would have known in private before the news became public.

"Dude," wrote the actor who played Dean's brother, Sam Winchester. "Happy for you. Wish I heard about this some way other than Twitter. I'm excited to watch, but bummed that Sam Winchester had no involvement whatsoever."

