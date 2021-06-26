Prince Harry returns to UK without Meghan, Archie and newborn baby girl Lili

Prince Harry has reportedly flown to the United Kingdom to attend a statue unveiling honoring his late mother, Princess Diana, next week.

The Duke of Sussex - who was not accompanied by his wife and their children - touched down at Heathrow on Friday. Later, he was driven under police escort to Frogmore Cottage, in the grounds of the royal estate at Windsor, where he will isolate for five days before taking a COVID-19 test.

The Duchess of Sussex has not joined her husband for the trip and will remain at home to care for their two-year-old son Archie Harrison and newborn daughter Lilibet.



Harry will unveil a statue to commemorate the 60th birthday of Princess of Wales alongside his brother Prince William on July 1 at the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace. The two brother would share smiles and words with each other at the event.

According to Buckingham Palace, Diana's close family; members of the statue committee; the sculptor, Ian Rank-Broadley; and the garden designer, Pip Morrison, will also be in attendance.

Meghan's hubby was last in the UK in April to attend the funeral of his grandfather Prince Philip. At the Windsor Castle ceremony, he was seen with other members of the royal family—including Prince Charles, Prince William, and Duchess Kate—for the first time since he and Meghan stepped away from their formal roles in the monarchy.



Prince Harry, during his stay in UK, would share his feelings of being a father of a sweet daughter with Kate Middleton and other royals who are very excited and restless to see the baby.