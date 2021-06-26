 
Saturday Jun 26 2021
Princess Diana would’ve seen a ‘fellow spirit’ in Meghan Markle: Morton

Saturday Jun 26, 2021

Meghan Markle’s royal journey has often been compared to that of her late mother-in-law Princess Diana’s.

A royal biographer has now claimed that if the Princess of Wales was alive today, she would have found quite a few things in common with her daughter-in-law, who has been facing a number of struggles since she married Prince Harry in 2018.

Diana’s biographer and royal expert Andrew Morton made an appearance on Loose Women and said that the late royal would have seen a “fellow spirit” in the Duchess of Sussex.

“After just a few months inside the Royal Family herself, Diana who was not biracial, was not divorced, was not America…was being called a fiend and a monster by newspapers,” said Morton.

“She was being accused of really ruling the roost at Kensington Palace, when at that time she was just trying to survive. Fast forward to Meghan’s years…and she too was struggling with depression and suicidal thoughts, just like Diana. There’s a remarkable symmetry here…” he went on to share.

“I’m sure she would have felt a real commonality of feeling,” he added.

