Scarlett Johansson says Colin Jost didn't want to help her prep for ‘Black Widow’

Saturday Jun 26, 2021

Scarlett Johansson revealed that despite the love her husband has for Marvel, he wasn’t much of a help for her

American actor Scarlett Johansson is opening up about her upcoming film Black Widow and how her husband Colin Jost helped her prepare for the role.

While appearing on SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Podcast, the Avengers: Endgame actor revealed that despite the love her husband has for Marvel, he wasn’t much of a help when it came to preparing for the role.

"He doesn't like any spoilers, though, so I can't tell him anything. And he doesn't even pry. When we were shooting this film in London, Colin was also there shooting Tom & Jerry - which worked out great 'cause we were together in the same city for a long time, which is rare,” said Johansson.

"I was in the middle of a big action set piece or sequence or whatever ... he was just not wanting to hear anything about it," she shared.

"Of course he wants to know, 'How was your day?', but as soon as it would bleed into, 'Can you read the scene with [me]?' he was like, 'Am I gonna get any spoilers or like ... ?'” she continued.

"He wanted to know 'spoiler alert' before we read lines together. Can you believe that?" she added.

The two lovebirds got engaged in May 2019 after two years of dating. They tied the knot in October of the same year in a small ceremony in New York.

