Saturday Jun 26 2021
Tom Cruise speculated to have contracted COVID after ‘M:I 7’ pauses filming

Saturday Jun 26, 2021

The filming process for Mission: Impossible 7 has been brought to a halt once again after a positive COVID-19 test result.

This is the second time Tom Cruise’s action flick is hit with a lengthy delay owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, as earlier this month, shooting was paused when some staffers tested positive.

As per reports, many insiders are speculating that this time around the shoot has been stopped due to Crusie himself.

Despite there being no proof of Cruise being responsible, the hearsay was sparked over the actor’s absence on set.

“Filming on Mission: Impossible 7 is on hold again because of coronavirus. And this time, those working on the production have said they think Tom could be the possible cause of the postponement,” a source said to The Sun.

“Everyone on the set was told that filming was being stopped again because of a positive test. And since then, Tom hasn’t been on set once,” they went on to say.

“Now people are speculating that he could have come into contact with the person who tested positive. And in some cases, people are even gossiping and saying it could be him,” added the insider. 

Travis Barker 'might fly again' after deadly plane crash in 2008

Ed Sheeran asks miffed neighbours to ‘mind their own business’ over estate drama

Tristan Thompson still loves Khloe Kardashian despite cheating allegations?

Beyoncé’s swimwear range criticized over lack of size inclusivity for men

Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles ‘talk it out’ after ‘Supernatural’ prequel drama

Sussex spokesperson clarifies why Harry used HRH title on Lili's birth certificate

‘Convicted murderers have more control over their lives than Britney Spears’

Helen Mirren pities Queen Elizabeth for being surrounded by drama all her life

Jennifer Aniston reveals the beauty secrets she swears by

Doria Ragland like Queen Elizabeth to Harry as he grows closer to her after Megxit

Scarlett Johansson says Colin Jost didn't want to help her prep for ‘Black Widow’

Courteney Cox says ‘it hurt’ being the only ‘Friends’ star without an Emmy nod

