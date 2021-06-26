 
Saturday Jun 26 2021
By
MAJMukhtar Ahmed Junejo

Tristan Thompson still loves Khloe Kardashian despite cheating allegations?

By
MAJMukhtar Ahmed Junejo

Saturday Jun 26, 2021

US reality TV star Khloe Kardashian recently called it quits once again with on/off boyfriend NBA player Tristan Thompson over cheating allegations.

However, Tristan Thompson still loves Khloe and its evident from his latest sweet comment after the latter posted her stunning photos with daughter True Thompson to celebrate 158 million Instagram followers.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took to Instagram and posted her sweet snaps with True Thompson and expressed her excitement after she crossed 158 million followers.

She also thanked her fans for their love and support.

Khloe posted the adorable photos with caption “158 Million!!!! Thank you!!! We love you!!! Love my bestie and I.”

Commenting on the post, Tristan Thompson dropped two heart emoticons to show his love for the mother-daughter duo.

Khloe recently called it quits with Tristan Thompson and reportedly will not give another chance to him after getting betrayed once again.

