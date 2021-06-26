Ed Sheeran asks miffed neighbours to ‘mind their own business’ over estate drama

Ed Sheeran thinks people should be “minding their own business” after he was asked to address the debacle

British singer Ed Sheeran has broken his silence about the controversy surrounding his country estate which has been dubbed ‘Sheeranville.’

The Photographs singer thinks people should be “minding their own business” after he was asked to address the debacle during an appearance on The Hits Radio Breakfast Show with Fleur East.

“I didn’t name it [Sheeranville]. I actually tried to change the name of it to The Shire because I love The Hobbit. But it got denied,” said Sheeran.

“Do you know the craziest [planning dispute] for me is the lake that I had dug. Well it’s essentially a pond that… I can show you pictures of it. It is grey filled with tadpoles and swamp stuff,” he went on to say.

“There’s no filter system. It’s naturally cleaned itself with the plants that are in it. There’s a big thing about like wildlife and newts and blah, blah, blah,” he said.

“Before it was there, it was a ploughed field. So there is way more wildlife there now it’s surrounded by this.”

“Fourteen thousand trees that were planted, which is great for the environment. There’s load of animals. We let the meadow grow up… I just think people just need to mind their own business,” he added.

Earlier, the singer was to face a new council probe after observant neighbours spotted a new wooden gazebo in his multimillion pound estate.

The Shape of You singer has a number of properties under his belt in Framlington, creating a £3.7million mini village.

Now, the new development has managed to ruffle the feathers of his neighbours when he posted a photo on his Instagram where the gazebo could be spotted, leading many locals into questioning whether the singer sought legal planning permission to build it.

Sheeran’s land already comprises four houses, a gym, an outdoor kitchen and a wildlife pond.

A source told The Sun: "He had permission to build a bar area, with decking and a pizza oven, along with two barbecues. But whoever complained is saying that the gazebo was never there before.”

"Now the council is looking into whether he needs planning permission for it. Because his property is Grade Two listed, all sorts of hoops have to be jumped through if any work is done,” the insider shared.

The matter is currently being investigated as confirmed by East Suffolk council’s spokesperson, who said: "We have been made aware that a gazebo has been erected at this property and we are making enquiries to establish if there are any planning requirements."