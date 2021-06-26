 
Saturday Jun 26 2021
Tristan Thompson drops heart emoticon on True, Khloe Kardashian's photo post split

Saturday Jun 26, 2021

Tristan Thompson drops heart emoticon on True, Khloe Kardashian's photo post split

Tristan Thompson is sending love forex Khloe Kardashian and daughter True's latest social media update.

On Friday, the Good American owner celebrated with her little munchkin ash she marked 158M Instagram followers.

"158 Million!!!! Thank you!!! We love you!!! Love my bestie and I," she captioned alongside the photo of herself and three-year-old True.

To fans' surprise, ex Tristan Thompson, also sent two heart emoticons for his favorite ladies- less than a week after the couple called it quits.

Sources close to Khloe have revealed that she is very disappointed with Tristan's 'empty promises' and continuous infidelity.



