entertainment
Saturday Jun 26 2021
Britney Spears, Sam Asghari ‘relaxing’ in Hawaii after conservatorship hearing

Saturday Jun 26, 2021

Britney Spears, Sam Asghari ‘relaxing’ in Hawaii after conservatorship hearing

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari have reportedly been ‘relaxing’ up in Hawaii after ‘shocking’ conservatorship hearing.

The claim as been brought forward by an E News’ exclusive eyewitness who admits, “Britney looked very happy and excited to be going back to Hawaii. She was giddy and all smiles as she landed on the island.”

“They thought about heading down to the beach, but it looked very crowded so they stayed at the pool. Britney looked like she was in her happy place in a pink bikini at the pool getting some sun.”

