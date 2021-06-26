 
Saturday Jun 26 2021
Ayeza Khan showers praises on Mahira Khan

Ayeza Khan on Saturday took to social media to pay tribute to Mahira Khan for ruling Pakistan's entertainment industry with her "great films and "blockbuster dramas".

Sharing a picture of Mahira on her Instagram, Ayeza showered praises on Pakistan's favorite superstar.

"To me, you are not only a friend but an idol, a living legend, who I have looked up to from the day we first met," she wrote.

The "Mere Paas Ho Tum Ho" star revealed that she would be portraying Mahira Khan in one of her upcoming projects.


