 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Jun 27 2021
By
Web Desk

Quentin Tarantino says his next film could be his last

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jun 27, 2021

Quentin Tarantino said his next film may be his last as he plans to end leave the director’s chair soon
Quentin Tarantino said his next film may be his last as he plans to end leave the director’s chair soon

Ace Hollywood director Quentin Tarantino is getting ready to hang his boots after making a mark on the industry with back-to-back hits.

During a chat on Real Time with Bill Maher, the director of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood said his next film may end up becoming his last as he plans to end leave the director’s chair when his career is at a high.

“I know film history and from here on in, filmmakers do not get better,” he said.

“I don’t have a reason that I would want to say out loud, that’s going to win any argument in a court of public opinion or supreme court or anything like that,” he went on to say.

“At the same time, working for 30 years doing as many movies as I’ve done, it’s not as many as other people, but that’s a long career. That’s a really long career,” he continued.

“And I’ve given it everything I have, every single solitary thing I have,” he added.

Tarantino, whose last film was Once Upon a Time in Hollywood starring Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio, said he did consider remaking the iconic Reservoir Dogs as his final film but gave up the idea eventually.

More From Entertainment:

Justin Trudeau joins Dr. Jill Biden to honour ‘Jeopardy!’ host Alex Trebek

Justin Trudeau joins Dr. Jill Biden to honour ‘Jeopardy!’ host Alex Trebek

Prince William and Prince Harry ‘were at each other’s throats’ at Philip’s funeral

Prince William and Prince Harry ‘were at each other’s throats’ at Philip’s funeral

Prince William said derogatory words for Meghan Markle after Philip’s funeral

Prince William said derogatory words for Meghan Markle after Philip’s funeral

Hilaria Baldwin opens up about ‘self-abuse’ and past miscarriages

Hilaria Baldwin opens up about ‘self-abuse’ and past miscarriages

Selena Gomez receives apology from Tyler, the Creator for past offensive tweets

Selena Gomez receives apology from Tyler, the Creator for past offensive tweets
Rosie O’Donnell compares Ellen DeGeneres’ daytime disasters to her own

Rosie O’Donnell compares Ellen DeGeneres’ daytime disasters to her own
Queen Elizabeth extends olive branch to Meghan Markle, Harry with special invite

Queen Elizabeth extends olive branch to Meghan Markle, Harry with special invite
Alizeh Shah responds to social media comment about her short hair

Alizeh Shah responds to social media comment about her short hair
Beyonce among celebs offering birthday messages to Ariana Grande

Beyonce among celebs offering birthday messages to Ariana Grande

Justin Bieber faces controversy over artwork on album Justice cover

Justin Bieber faces controversy over artwork on album Justice cover
Prince Charles ‘availed opportunity to strike back’ against Harry

Prince Charles ‘availed opportunity to strike back’ against Harry
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘damaged’ the Firm with ‘lack of understanding’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘damaged’ the Firm with ‘lack of understanding’

Latest

view all