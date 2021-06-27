Quentin Tarantino says his next film could be his last

Quentin Tarantino said his next film may be his last as he plans to end leave the director’s chair soon

Ace Hollywood director Quentin Tarantino is getting ready to hang his boots after making a mark on the industry with back-to-back hits.

During a chat on Real Time with Bill Maher, the director of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood said his next film may end up becoming his last as he plans to end leave the director’s chair when his career is at a high.

“I know film history and from here on in, filmmakers do not get better,” he said.

“I don’t have a reason that I would want to say out loud, that’s going to win any argument in a court of public opinion or supreme court or anything like that,” he went on to say.

“At the same time, working for 30 years doing as many movies as I’ve done, it’s not as many as other people, but that’s a long career. That’s a really long career,” he continued.

“And I’ve given it everything I have, every single solitary thing I have,” he added.

Tarantino, whose last film was Once Upon a Time in Hollywood starring Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio, said he did consider remaking the iconic Reservoir Dogs as his final film but gave up the idea eventually.