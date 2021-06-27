 
Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Sunday Jun 27 2021
By
Web Desk

Legendary actress Begum Khursheed Shahid passes away

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jun 27, 2021

Legendary actress Begum Khursheed Shahid passes away
Legendary actress Begum Khursheed Shahid passes away

Legendary Pakistani actress Begum Khursheed Shahid passed away at the age of 95 in Lahore on Sunday.

Khursheed Shahid’s son Salman Shahid, who is also an actor, confirmed the sad news.

According to some media reports, Khursheed Shahid was admitted to a hospital a few days back after she suffered a cardiac arrest.

Born in 1926, she began her acting as well as singing career at the age of nine. She also received highest civil award, the Pride of Performance, in 1984.

‘Uncle Urfi’, ‘Zair, Zabar, Pesh’ and ‘Parchaiyan’ are some of the best dramas of Khursheed Shahid.

She is among the pioneers of PTV.

More From Showbiz:

Priyanka Chopra marks first visit to her restaurant Sona: 'My heart is so full '

Priyanka Chopra marks first visit to her restaurant Sona: 'My heart is so full '
When mischievous little Ranbir Kapoor called fire brigade in New York

When mischievous little Ranbir Kapoor called fire brigade in New York

Ayeza Khan makes Mahira Khan ‘teary-eyed’

Ayeza Khan makes Mahira Khan ‘teary-eyed’
Alia Bhatt wraps up filming of ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’

Alia Bhatt wraps up filming of ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’
Ali Zafar’s grandfather Mohammad Amin passes away

Ali Zafar’s grandfather Mohammad Amin passes away
Mahira Khan completes 10 years in showbiz

Mahira Khan completes 10 years in showbiz
Malaika Arora shares a cosy photo with beau Arjun Kapoor to wish him on birthday

Malaika Arora shares a cosy photo with beau Arjun Kapoor to wish him on birthday
Ali Zafar supports Canada's online hate speech law: 'Same should be implemented here'

Ali Zafar supports Canada's online hate speech law: 'Same should be implemented here'
Mahira Khan sends love to ‘Gulab’ Fahad Mustafa on his birthday

Mahira Khan sends love to ‘Gulab’ Fahad Mustafa on his birthday
Anushka Sharma's Hollywood doppelganger approves her new haircut: See photo

Anushka Sharma's Hollywood doppelganger approves her new haircut: See photo
From Alia Bhatt to Ranveer Singh: Celebs who attended Arjun Kapoor's birthday bash

From Alia Bhatt to Ranveer Singh: Celebs who attended Arjun Kapoor's birthday bash
Shah Rukh Khan reveals his unregistered childhood name

Shah Rukh Khan reveals his unregistered childhood name

Latest

view all