Legendary actress Begum Khursheed Shahid passes away

Legendary Pakistani actress Begum Khursheed Shahid passed away at the age of 95 in Lahore on Sunday.



Khursheed Shahid’s son Salman Shahid, who is also an actor, confirmed the sad news.

According to some media reports, Khursheed Shahid was admitted to a hospital a few days back after she suffered a cardiac arrest.

Born in 1926, she began her acting as well as singing career at the age of nine. She also received highest civil award, the Pride of Performance, in 1984.

‘Uncle Urfi’, ‘Zair, Zabar, Pesh’ and ‘Parchaiyan’ are some of the best dramas of Khursheed Shahid.

She is among the pioneers of PTV.