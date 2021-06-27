Jennifer Lopez on cloud nine in recent Ben Affleck outing

Jennifer Lopez was all smiles when she was spotted in her most recent outing with Ben Affleck.

The two love birds were photographed on Friday getting some Mediterranean food at a Beverly Hills restaurant.

The Let’s Get Loud hit-maker could be seen flashing a gorgeous smile as they left the eatery and made their way into the backseat of a chauffeur-driven car.

The Hustlers star made sure to dress to the nines as she wore a chic look consisting of a cream blazer with a matching top and khaki shorts which was completed with black stilettos.

Meanwhile, the Argo star wore a black jacket with a green shirt, dark blue jean and black shoes.

Take a look:



