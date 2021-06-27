Are Harry Styles' fashion choices 'heavily influenced' by Lenny Kravitz?

Musician Lenny Kravitz is reflecting his opinion on singer Harry Styles' fashion sense.

Speaking with PEOPLE (The TV Show!) on Friday, the Raise Vibration crooner agreed with co-host Jeremy Parsons that Harry might be taking his fashion inspiration from Kravtiz himself.

"I think there's several things in there, and one of them could possibly be me."

"We met years ago on the road and became friendly, [he's a] really sweet guy," the singer continued. "And he was evolving from his group to what he's doing now, solo."

"So, it's nice to see him in the suits and the boas and all this stuff that I did back in the '90s," Kravitz added.