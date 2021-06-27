Brooklyn Beckham, fiancée Nicola Peltz take major step in relationship

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz took a big step in their relationship as they bought a house.

To mark their one-year anniversary since getting engaged, the couple shelled out more than $10 million on a mansion in Beverly Hills, California.

The 7000 square-foot boasts of five bedrooms, a luxury kitchen, pool, spa, wine cellar as well as a gorgeous view of Hollywood Hills and Los Angeles.

The house is said to be located near Brooklyn’s famous parents’, David Beckham and Victoria Beckham, house.

The couple has yet to comment about their major purchase.