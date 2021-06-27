Madhuri Dixit shares a heartfelt birthday note for her mother

Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit shared a heartfelt birthday note for her mother Snehlata Dixit, who turned a year older today.



The Dil To Pagal Hai actress turned to Instagram and shared a video based on sweet moments with her mother with a lovely birthday note.

Madhuri wrote “My source of inspiration and my strength through all the ups & downs... Words fall short to express what you mean to me & our family.”

“Happy Birthday aai,” she further said.



Fans and friends also dropped lovely birthday wishes for Madhuri’s mom.