Madhuri Dixit shares a heartfelt birthday note for her mother

Sunday Jun 27, 2021
Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit shared a heartfelt birthday note for her mother Snehlata Dixit, who turned a year older today.
The Dil To Pagal Hai actress turned to Instagram and shared a video based on sweet moments with her mother with a lovely birthday note.
Madhuri wrote “My source of inspiration and my strength through all the ups & downs... Words fall short to express what you mean to me & our family.”
“Happy Birthday aai,” she further said.
Fans and friends also dropped lovely birthday wishes for Madhuri’s mom.