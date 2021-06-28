Fast and Furious 9 breaks pandemic-era box office record as it earns $70 million on weekend

Vin Diesel and John Cena starrer new film Fast and Furious 9 has earned the biggest US cinema opening of the pandemic.



The movie, which also opened in cinemas across the UK this week, took an estimated $70 million at the North American box office this weekend.



F9, which is winning hearts of cinema goers, will become one of only a few movies to reach $100 million at the US box office since the Covid hit the world.



The action-packed film replaced the previous pandemic-era record holder 'A Quiet Place Part II' , which earned $57.1 million in its own opening weekend.



Fast & Furious 9's cast includes Vin Diesel, John Cena, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Tyrese Gibson, Chris 'Ludacris' Bridges, Charlize Theron, Jordana Brewster, Michelle Rodriguez, Helen Mirren and Kurt Russell.