 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Jun 28 2021
By
Web Desk

Miley Cyrus pays homage to queen of pop Madonna during Pride TV special

By
Web Desk

Monday Jun 28, 2021

Miley Cyrus pays homage to queen of pop Madonna during Pride TV special

Miley Cyrus won hearts as she honoured the queen of pop when she covered Madonna's hits 'Express Yourself', 'Music', and 'Like a Prayer' as part of her Pride TV special on Friday night.

The singing sensation wowed fans with her hour-long special and tweeted a clip of herself performing Madonna's 1989 song and stated: "I put the EX-tra in EX-press yourself!"

Miley Cyrus Presents Stand by You aired exclusively via streaming service Peacock from the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee.

It featured Cyrus onstage with country music stars the Brothers Osborne, Orville Peck, Mickey Guyton, Little Big Town, and Maren Morris.

Highlights also included Miley Cyrus's renditions of queer anthems Believe, True Colors, We Belong, and Dancing Queen - a stirring duet with Morris.

More From Entertainment:

Fast and Furious 9 breaks pandemic-era box office record as it earns $70 million on weekend

Fast and Furious 9 breaks pandemic-era box office record as it earns $70 million on weekend
Emotions run high as Prince Harry's mom Princess Diana's statue arrives at Kensington Palace

Emotions run high as Prince Harry's mom Princess Diana's statue arrives at Kensington Palace
Khloe Kardashian shuns Tristan Thompson's touching birthday post amid cheating accusations

Khloe Kardashian shuns Tristan Thompson's touching birthday post amid cheating accusations
‘Under-the-thumb’ Prince Harry will ‘never end’ royal rift

‘Under-the-thumb’ Prince Harry will ‘never end’ royal rift
Prince William may be first king in decades to abdicate

Prince William may be first king in decades to abdicate
Ed Sheeran releases new video for fans after 'Bad Habits'

Ed Sheeran releases new video for fans after 'Bad Habits'

Amber Heard nears 4 million followers on Instagram

Amber Heard nears 4 million followers on Instagram

Dua Lipa shares childhood pictures with her fans

Dua Lipa shares childhood pictures with her fans

Kris Jenner pens touching note to daughter Khloe Kardashian on birthday

Kris Jenner pens touching note to daughter Khloe Kardashian on birthday
Big Hit Entertainment touches on Ed Sheeran collaboration plans

Big Hit Entertainment touches on Ed Sheeran collaboration plans
Experts weigh in on Prince William, Kate Middleton’s thoughts on Prince Harry feud

Experts weigh in on Prince William, Kate Middleton’s thoughts on Prince Harry feud
Britney Spears’ brother-in-law speaks out after ‘shocking’ conservatorship claims

Britney Spears’ brother-in-law speaks out after ‘shocking’ conservatorship claims

Latest

view all