Miley Cyrus pays homage to queen of pop Madonna during Pride TV special

Miley Cyrus won hearts as she honoured the queen of pop when she covered Madonna's hits 'Express Yourself', 'Music', and 'Like a Prayer' as part of her Pride TV special on Friday night.

The singing sensation wowed fans with her hour-long special and tweeted a clip of herself performing Madonna's 1989 song and stated: "I put the EX-tra in EX-press yourself!"

Miley Cyrus Presents Stand by You aired exclusively via streaming service Peacock from the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee.

It featured Cyrus onstage with country music stars the Brothers Osborne, Orville Peck, Mickey Guyton, Little Big Town, and Maren Morris.

Highlights also included Miley Cyrus's renditions of queer anthems Believe, True Colors, We Belong, and Dancing Queen - a stirring duet with Morris.

