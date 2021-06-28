 
Monday Jun 28 2021
By
Web Desk

Demi Lovato shares the progress their family has made with non-binary identity

Monday Jun 28, 2021

American singer Demi Lovato is opening up about the progress they have made with their family since coming out as non-binary.

During a chat on YouTube Pride 2021, the 28-year-old Skyscraper hit maker said that they had come out to people close to them last year but made their identity public only this year.

“I actually had come out to loved ones and friends, like, last year, but this year, I made it public,” they explained.

“I felt it was really important for me to share that with the world. I’ve been so open and honest with my truth to my fans. I felt holding it in any longer just didn’t feel right, and I wanted to share that — my truth — with the world,” they went on to say.

“Most people have been so wonderful, and that’s the reality of coming out,” shared Lovato.

“I am grateful for the progress that my family members have made in using my pronouns, team members, friends,” they continued.

“I love the conversation that it has begun to spark and I think that’s really important. So I have officially changed my pronouns to they/them, and yeah, I feel better than ever,” added the singer.

