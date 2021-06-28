 
Monday Jun 28 2021
Chad Michael Murray is keeping his hopes up about ‘One Tree Hill’ reboot

Monday Jun 28, 2021

Chad Michael Murray weighed in on the possibility of the show getting revived in the future

American actor Chad Michael Murray has opened up about the possibility of a One Tree Hill reboot in the near future.

During a chat with TV Fanatic on Friday, the 39-year-old star of the drama weighed in on the possibility of the show getting revived in the future.

“I believe at some point, I’m sure there will be some new iteration of One Tree Hill,” he said.

“Who knows? But I think it would have to be taken under new guidance and let out into the world,” he went on to say as he promoted his new film Sand Dollar Cove.

“Who knows? I’ve always heard things over the years, but nothing ever came to fruition. But hey, you never know,” he added. 

