Monday Jun 28 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Charles to skip Diana’s statue unveiling to avoid ‘resurfacing of old wounds’

By
Web Desk

Monday Jun 28, 2021

As Prince William and Prince Harry reunite to pay homage to their mother Princess Diana on her 60th birth anniversary, Prince Charles will be giving the event a miss.

According to a friend of the Prince of Wales, he will be skipping the statue unveiling of his late first wife at Kensington Palace, on July 1.

Speaking to The Sunday Times, the friend of the Duke of Cornwall says he finds anniversaries like these deeply emotional and wants to keep his memories strictly private.

“He does find it terribly difficult. These moments have the potential to resurface old wounds, and it brings back memories for him; happy, sad, regretful,” said the friend.

“Since Diana’s death, he has felt it’s best to keep those memories to himself and leave his sons to it,” they added.

