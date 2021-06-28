 
Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Monday Jun 28 2021
By
Web Desk

Malaika Arora turns a photographer for beau Arjun Kapoor

By
Web Desk

Monday Jun 28, 2021

Malaika Arora turns a photographer for beau Arjun Kapoor
Malaika Arora turns a photographer for beau Arjun Kapoor

Bollywood actress Malaika Arora turned a photographer for her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor on his 36th birthday.

The Panipat actor took to Instagram and shared his adorable photo from his birthday lunch with his ladylove and revealed that the picture was taken by Malaika, saying “she makes me look good.”

In a sweet note alongside the picture, Arjun said “Was caught lost in thought at the birthday lunch...What a difference a year makes...”

“A year ago I was deflated, tired & confused, today I sit ready with new energy, vigour & determination to face any curveball life throws my way... I just want to acknowledge all those close to me who have believed in me, supported me & cared for me”.

He further said “My work mates, friends, family & my baby thank u for standing by my side. Photo credit - @malaikaaroraofficial (she makes me look good)”.

Arjun Kapoor celebrated his 36th birthday on Saturday, June 26.

More From Showbiz:

Sajal Aly, Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain's dance video goes viral

Sajal Aly, Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain's dance video goes viral
Madhuri Dixit dance video on iconic ‘Tip Tip Barsa Paani’ goes viral

Madhuri Dixit dance video on iconic ‘Tip Tip Barsa Paani’ goes viral
Mehwish Hayat enjoys cherry picking in Skardu, video wins hearts

Mehwish Hayat enjoys cherry picking in Skardu, video wins hearts
Hareem Shah ties the knot, keeps details about husband under wraps

Hareem Shah ties the knot, keeps details about husband under wraps
Salman Khan touches on ‘accepting’ one’s own mistakes

Salman Khan touches on ‘accepting’ one’s own mistakes
Ayeza Khan melts hearts with adorable snap of children

Ayeza Khan melts hearts with adorable snap of children
Madhuri Dixit shares a heartfelt birthday note for her mother

Madhuri Dixit shares a heartfelt birthday note for her mother
Celebrities congratulate Mahira Khan on completing 10 years in the industry

Celebrities congratulate Mahira Khan on completing 10 years in the industry
Legendary actress Begum Khursheed Shahid passes away

Legendary actress Begum Khursheed Shahid passes away
Priyanka Chopra marks first visit to her restaurant Sona: 'My heart is so full '

Priyanka Chopra marks first visit to her restaurant Sona: 'My heart is so full '
When mischievous little Ranbir Kapoor called fire brigade in New York

When mischievous little Ranbir Kapoor called fire brigade in New York

Ayeza Khan makes Mahira Khan ‘teary-eyed’

Ayeza Khan makes Mahira Khan ‘teary-eyed’

Latest

view all