Malaika Arora turns a photographer for beau Arjun Kapoor

Bollywood actress Malaika Arora turned a photographer for her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor on his 36th birthday.



The Panipat actor took to Instagram and shared his adorable photo from his birthday lunch with his ladylove and revealed that the picture was taken by Malaika, saying “she makes me look good.”

In a sweet note alongside the picture, Arjun said “Was caught lost in thought at the birthday lunch...What a difference a year makes...”

“A year ago I was deflated, tired & confused, today I sit ready with new energy, vigour & determination to face any curveball life throws my way... I just want to acknowledge all those close to me who have believed in me, supported me & cared for me”.



He further said “My work mates, friends, family & my baby thank u for standing by my side. Photo credit - @malaikaaroraofficial (she makes me look good)”.

Arjun Kapoor celebrated his 36th birthday on Saturday, June 26.