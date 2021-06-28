Aides reveal Prince William, Harry’s ‘explosive’ argument at Prince Philip’s funeral

Royal aides and sources recently stepped forward with news regarding Prince William and Prince Harry’s explosive fight at Prince Philip’s funeral and laid it all bare.



The claim has been brought forward by Robert Lacey’s sources and during the biographer’s interview with Express, admitted, “There they were, at each other’s throats as fiercely as ever.”



“The rage and anger between those two has grown so incredibly deep. Too many harsh and wounding things have been said.”

The inside also added, “There was no reconciliation, and no brotherly sit-down or ‘mini summit’ following Prince Philip’s funeral. The conflict between Diana’s two bitterly divided sons does not seem likely to end anytime soon.”