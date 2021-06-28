 
entertainment
Monday Jun 28 2021
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘drew up 30-page dossier to justify staff treatment’

By
Web Desk

Monday Jun 28, 2021

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have reportedly secured themselves from royal backlash by preparing a “30-page dossier to justify treatment of staff.”

The claim has been brought forward by royal historian Robert Lacey who claims that the Duke of Cambridge became “instantly furious” the moment he discovered a “dossier of distress” that communications chief Jason Knauf complained against Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

According to Mr. Lacey’s piece in the Mail, even a palace courtier revealed, “I overheard a conversation between Harry and one of his top aides. Harry was screaming down the phone.”

At that moment “Prince William went ballistic when he heard the ‘dossier of distress’ that Knauf had gathered.”

