entertainment
Tuesday Jun 29 2021
By
Web Desk

Cardi B leaves fans awestruck with her new pregnancy shoot snaps

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 29, 2021

Cardi B leaves fans awestruck with her new pregnancy shoot snaps

Cardi B mesmerised fans with her stunning new pregnancy shoot snaps after revealing she is pregnant with her second child.

The rapper left fans in awe as she opened up about her second pregnancy, thanking them for their love and support.

The star’s baby bombshell was the talk of the day thanks to her surprise announcement at the BET Awards on Sunday night.

In the styling photo session, joined husband Offset and his rap group Migos to perform their track.

Cadi B, real name Belcalis Almanzar, then shared a pregnancy shoot photos on Instagram later in the night with the caption '#2!'.

Monday saw her share further images from the glamorous photoshoot in which she posed in a near-naked snap with her on-off husband.

She wrote: ‘We listened to each other, communicated, prayed and then God blessed us and our family with another little blessing. Our home feels so blissful and very busy but we are ready and so happy!! Thank you soo much everyone for the congrats and well wishes.'

It will be the second child for the couple who are parents to three-year-old daughter Kulture. Cardi B's partner Offset is also dad to daughter Kalea, six, and sons Jordan, 11, and six-year-old Kody from previous relationships.

