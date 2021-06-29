 
entertainment
Tuesday Jun 29 2021
Netflix announces start of Knives Out 2 filming in Greece

Tuesday Jun 29, 2021

Netflix announces start of Knives Out 2 filming in Greece

Netflix has started the production of the first followup of the hit murder-mystery - the as-yet-untitled Knives Out 2.

Having bought the rights to two followups of Knives Out with huge money worth $450 million, the streaming giants have given writer/director Rian Johnson immense creative controls.

On June 28, Rian Johnson announced on social media that detective Benoit Blanc's next adventure has started filming in Greece.

"Aaaaaaaand WE’RE OFF! Day one of filming on the next Benoit Blanc mystery," said Rian Johnson on a microblogging website. "Thanks to all the lovely patient people here in Greece for letting us do all this murdering on their peaceful shores."

James Bond franchise star Daniel Craig will lead the second sequel of the 2019 hit whodunnit Knives Out alongside actor Chris Evans. Daniel Craig will play private detective, Benoit Blanc, who has been called upon to untangle the mystery around the murder of novelist Harlan Thrombey.

Alongside Daniel Craig and Chris Evans, the film will feature Edward Norton, Dave Bautista, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Kate Hudson, Madelyn Cline and Jessica Yu Li Henwick. However, their roles have been kept under wraps. Also, the streaming giant has not disclosed the release date.

Netflix has spared $80 million budget for the two sequels, $40 million each like the original film by Lionsgate. However, the movie earned big bucks at the box office. 


