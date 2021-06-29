 
Tuesday Jun 29 2021
Gal Gadot gives birth to third child

Tuesday Jun 29, 2021

Gal Gadot on Tuesday announced she and her husband Jaron Varsano have welcomed their third child together.

The "Wonder Woman" actress took to Instagram to share the news of her daughter's birth with her fans. "My sweet family I couldn't be more grateful and happy (and tired) we are all so excited to welcome Daniella into our family."

"I'm sending all of you love and health," wrote she while sharing a picture with her family.

The news of baby's arrival was also shared by Jaron on his Instagram account.

