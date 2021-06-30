Dua Lipa reveals interesting thing about her boyfriend Anwar Hadid

 
Pop star Dua Lipa has revealed that she is not a fan of her boyfriend Anwar Hadid's taste when it comes to some of the pictures he posts of her.

The 25-year-old British singer - who is featured on the cover of the July/August issue of Vanity Fair - said that it's 'sweet' Hadid likes 'ugly' photos of her, adding: 'I let him post it, although I hate it.'

The music sensation, who is in love with Gigi and Bella Hadid's brother Anwar, discussed their couples' policy for posting on social media, saying that she asks the 22-year-old model before posting any images of him.

Dua explained: :I always like to ask if he likes a picture before I post it. But I also think sometimes it’s sweet that he really likes kind of ugly pictures of me."

Revealing the sweet things about their relationship, Lipa said: 'And I look at him, I’m like, "Really?" And he’s like, "I love it." And then I let him post it, although I hate it.'

Regardless of how the Levitating hitmaker feels about some photos of herself, she scintillated on the front of the publication as she sported a clinging lacy white Chanel bodysuit along with beige patent leather Manolo Blahnik heels.

Dua Lipa and Anward Hadid began dating in June 2019, and have given fans a glimpse of their romance on social media ever since. The pop star also spent part of 2020 isolating on Anwar's family farm in Pennsylvania.

