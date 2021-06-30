Hilaria Baldwin, mom of six, says she wouldn’t mind another baby

Fitness guru Hilaria Baldwin may already have a full house with husband Alec Baldwin but the author isn’t saying no to the possibility of more kids.

The 37-year-old co-parents six children with Alec already and she recently admitted that a seventh one wouldn’t be all that bad either.

Thankfully, the yoga instructor was only joking!

Turning to her Instagram, Hilaria shared a photo of herself snuggling one of her youngest kids, and wrote: “I have more than enough on my plate with 6 kids, but it is moments like this where I’m like: What’s one more? Don’t worry: I’m kidding.”



