Wednesday Jun 30 2021
Wednesday Jun 30, 2021

Mandira Bedi’s husband Raj Kaushal dies of cardiac arrest

Indian actress Mandira Bedi’s husband filmmaker Raj Kaushal died due to cardiac arrest on Wednesday. He was in his 50s.

Film director Onir took to Twitter and shared the sad news with the fans.

Onir posted a throwback photo of Raj Kaushal and paid a rich tribute to him.

He tweeted, “Gone too soon. We lost Film maker and Producer @rajkaushal1 this morning. Very Sad.”

“He was one of the producers of my first film #MyBrotherNikhil. One of those few who believed in our vision and supported us. Prayers for his soul.”

Raj Kaushal’s family is yet to confirm the news of his passing away.

Mandira Bedi is popularly known for her performance in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.

