 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Jun 30 2021
By
Web Desk

Princess Eugenie enjoys a day out with son August in London’s Green Park

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 30, 2021

Princess Eugenie enjoys a day out with son August in London’s Green Park
Princess Eugenie enjoys a day out with son August in London’s Green Park

Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter Princess Eugenie took her son August Philip Hawke Brooksbank for a day out in London’s Green Park.

Princess Eugenie turned to Instagram and shared a series of adorable photos with son visiting a herd of over 100 elephant sculptures that have arrived in the Green Park.

Eugenie, who is patron of the Elephant Family, further revealed that within the herd a wonderful baby elephant sculpture shared the name with her son too.

She wrote “Within The Tea Timers herd is a wonderful baby elephant called Assam August - and it was such a pleasure to take my August to meet him.”

Princess Eugenie welcomed a baby boy with husband Jack Brooksbank in February this year and named him August Philip Hawke Brooksbank.

More From Entertainment:

'Filming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever emotional without Chadwick Boseman'

'Filming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever emotional without Chadwick Boseman'
Meghan, Harry at financial crossroads as they miss out on staggering Frogmore investment

Meghan, Harry at financial crossroads as they miss out on staggering Frogmore investment
Britney Spears gives an earful to photographers invading her privacy

Britney Spears gives an earful to photographers invading her privacy

Princess Diana thought Harry will make 'better King of England' than William

Princess Diana thought Harry will make 'better King of England' than William

Kate Middleton, Prince William celebrate England’s win in Euro 2020 clash

Kate Middleton, Prince William celebrate England’s win in Euro 2020 clash
Prince Charles loved Diana obsessively in early days of marriage - until Harry's birth

Prince Charles loved Diana obsessively in early days of marriage - until Harry's birth

Willow Smith recounts seeing mom Jada suffer 'intense racism and sexism'

Willow Smith recounts seeing mom Jada suffer 'intense racism and sexism'
Harry concealing feelings, will use scripted speech with William: body language expert

Harry concealing feelings, will use scripted speech with William: body language expert

William and Harry to have private meeting after Diana’s event to ‘clear the air’

William and Harry to have private meeting after Diana’s event to ‘clear the air’

Princess Diana would have been 'jealous and concerned’ about Kate Middleton

Princess Diana would have been 'jealous and concerned’ about Kate Middleton
Britney Spears fighting the same battles as Princess Diana: AJ McLean

Britney Spears fighting the same battles as Princess Diana: AJ McLean

Jennifer Aniston reveals why fans were obsessed with Ross and Rachel in 'Friends'

Jennifer Aniston reveals why fans were obsessed with Ross and Rachel in 'Friends'

Latest

view all