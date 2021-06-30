Princess Eugenie enjoys a day out with son August in London’s Green Park

Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter Princess Eugenie took her son August Philip Hawke Brooksbank for a day out in London’s Green Park.

Princess Eugenie turned to Instagram and shared a series of adorable photos with son visiting a herd of over 100 elephant sculptures that have arrived in the Green Park.

Eugenie, who is patron of the Elephant Family, further revealed that within the herd a wonderful baby elephant sculpture shared the name with her son too.

She wrote “Within The Tea Timers herd is a wonderful baby elephant called Assam August - and it was such a pleasure to take my August to meet him.”

Princess Eugenie welcomed a baby boy with husband Jack Brooksbank in February this year and named him August Philip Hawke Brooksbank.

