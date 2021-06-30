 
'Filming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever emotional without Chadwick Boseman'

Wednesday Jun 30, 2021

With production of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever having begun emotions are running high for all the right reasons.

The news was confirmed to Variety by Marvel Studios Chief Kevin Feige.

However, with Chadwick Boseman’s passing last year in August, it has left a gaping hole in the Wakanda universe.

Feige, while speaking at the Black Widow Global Fan Event in Los Angeles, he touched upon the absence of Boseman, who played the character Black Panther.

"It's clearly very emotional without Chad. But everyone is also very excited to bring the world of Wakanda back to the public and back to the fans. We're going to do it in a way that would make Chad proud," he said. 

