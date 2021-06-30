 
Wednesday Jun 30 2021
The Weeknd to star, co-write HBO series

Wednesday Jun 30, 2021

The Weeknd is set to show off his acting and writing skills as he will be part of a show reportedly titled The Idol.

The Save Your Tears hit-maker, according to Variety, will also be reportedly acting as co-producer of the HBO series alongside BAFTA Award-winning creator of Euphoria Sam Levinson.

According to the outlet, the series will be following the life of a female singer who begins a romantic relationship with an LA club owner who is also a leader of a secret cult.

Previously, the singer starred in an episode of animated series American Dad in 2020 and also played a fictional version of himself in 2019 film Uncut Gems.

