entertainment
Wednesday Jun 30 2021
Shawn Mendes sheds light on his biggest fears

Wednesday Jun 30, 2021

Lyricist and singer Shawn Mendes recently sat down for a chat and got candid about all the fears and insecurities he carries in his heart.

The singer addressed the concerns during an appearance on The Man Enough podcast and began by admitting that his fears revolve around his girlfriend’s running joke on his ‘incapability to lie.’

He was quoted saying, “My girlfriend has this joke where she thinks I have this legitimate thing where I cannot lie, like I’m incapable of lying and its kinda become funny but also kind of weird form because I know I can lie but also I do tell the truth to an extreme amount. So I get worried when I come on and talk cause I don’t know what I’m gonna say.”

