Wednesday Jun 30 2021
Paul Walker's daughter Meadow Walker to make Fast and Furious debut?

Wednesday Jun 30, 2021

With the Fast and Furious franchise coming to an end after two films it is thought that late actor Paul Walker’s daughter Meadow Walker will make a potential debut.

Speaking to Access Hollywood, actress Jordana Brewster shared her opinion on the matter.

"I think it would be a beautiful way -- I think that she feels so comfortable with us and she feels very rooted in our universe --so to extend that to her being on screen would just be really natural. I think it would be very cool." 

When asked over the possibility of Meadow making an appearance, the actor said after a bit of thinking: "I would not count anything out.”

Meanwhile F9 star, while speaking to E! News, Vin Diesel also weighed in the possibility of Meadow's appearance in the hit franchise. 

"Let me just—without giving you all of the secrets of Fast 10. Let's just say nothing's ruled out." 

