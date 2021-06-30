 
Wednesday Jun 30 2021
Kristen Bell reveals the secret to a happy marriage with Dax Shepard

Wednesday Jun 30, 2021

Actor Kristen Bell recently sat down for a chat and hailed solo therapy sessions as her secret to maintaining a healthy and happy relationship with Dax Shepard.

The actor got candid over it all during her interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show this Thursday and was quoted saying, “It’s a different recipe every time” but “At the beginning of the pandemic, we were at each other's throats.”

“And then all the doors locked in our house, like, we had to stay inside, and we were like, 'Woof. We need to get a handle on the annoyances.”

“And our therapist Harry ... suggested that since we were both so annoyed with each other ... we go to therapy separately so that we could talk [expletive] about each other.”

“And we did, and it's been great. Currently, right now, what we've been doing the last couple of months is every two weeks or so, I'll see Harry via Zoom and complain about Dax, and then he'll give me all the reasons why I'm wrong and then Dax will do the same. And then, by the time we meet up in the evening, we love each other again.”

