Dolly Parton's sister Freida Parton issues clarification on sister's health

Freida Parton, Dolly Parton’s sister addresses what she meant by her call for prays

October 08, 2025

Freida Parton, the sister of Dolly Parton has just come back into the spotlight and clarified what she meant when she initially called on her fan base for prayers, amid health woes.

For those unversed, the health issue that has forced Parton to cancel some shows is being kept under wraps.

However, shortly after announcing the cancelation of various concerts, her sister Freida turned to her Facebook account and said she had been “up all night praying” for her older sister because she “hasn’t been feeling her best lately.”

However, shortly after that news began circulating on mainstream media, she decided to come forward once more.

According to Us Weekly, in her clarification she’s said, “I want to clear something up. I didn't mean to scare anyone or make it sound so serious when asking for prayers for Dolly.”

She also added, “She's been a little under the weather, and I simply asked for prayers because I believe so strongly in the power of prayer. It was nothing more than a little sister asking for prayers for her big sister.”

Her sign off said, “thank you all for lifting her up. Your love truly makes a difference.”

