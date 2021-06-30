Raj Kaushal, Indian filmmaker and Mandira Bedi's husband, dies at 49





Raj Kaushal, Indian filmmaker and husband of actress Mandira Bedi, has died at the age of 49.

According to the local media, Kaushal died on Wednesday of heart attack.

Mandira Bedi, known for her role in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, tied the knot with Raj Kaushal in 1999.

The couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy Vir, in June 2011. The couple had also adopted a girl of 4 years and named her Tara Bedi Kaushal.



Thousands of social media users including people from the entertainment industry offered condolences to Mandira over the death of her husband.











