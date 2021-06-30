Prince Harry pictured for the first time since his arrival in London

 
Prince Harry was pictured in London for the first time since he arrived in the UK ahead of his reunion with elder brother Prince William.

The Duke of Sussex is in the UK for the unveiling of Princess Diana's statue.

The Duke of Sussex was snapped in the front passenger seat of a Range Rover.

Harry arrived in London on  Friday and has since been isolating at Frogmore Cottage. 

The Duke will attend the unveiling of his mother's statue along with Prince William on Thursday.

The event takes place on the 60th birthday of Princess Diana who died in a road accident in 1997.

