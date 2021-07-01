Britney Spears' plea to remove father from conservatorship rejected

Britney Spears’ attempt to remove her father Jamie Spears from her conservatorship has proved to be unfruitful.

A Superior Court judge in Los Angeles denied the singer’s lawyer Samuel D. Ingham III to remove Jamie as co-conservator according to the court order obtained by E! News.

"The conservator's request to suspend James P. Spears immediately upon the appointment of Bessemer Trust Company of California, N.A. as sole conservator of estate is denied without prejudice," the document read.

The news comes after the singer’s impassioned plea about her hellish experience under her father's control for 13 years.

She alleged that Jamie "loved the control to hurt his own daughter".

Meanwhile the father of the superstar issued a statement which read: "Mr. Spears is sorry to see his daughter suffering and in so much pain. Mr. Spears loves his daughter and misses her very much."