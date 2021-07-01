 
Thursday Jul 01 2021
Prince William offers Prince Harry shocking olive branch amid Palace row

Thursday Jul 01, 2021

Prince William has reportedly offered Prince Harry a major olive branch through his decision to move forward with a total media blackout at Prince Diana’s statue unveiling ceremony.

The news has been brought forward by royal expert Emily Andrews in a two-part Twitter update.

In the first tweet, she wrote, “One olive branch that William has already extended to Harry is banning all UK media, save PA & 1 TV, from today’s unveiling of Diana’s statue at KP, presumably at H’s instigation. The whole ceremony now classed as “private” in keeping with H’s battles with the media.”

The second tweet added, “UK media were also not invited to yesterday’s @WellChild awards where Harry made his first UK charity appearance since last March, save for royals-friendly Hello! magazine (Harry seen here with editor Rosie Nixon, rocker Ronnie Wood & wife Sally).”

