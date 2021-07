TV actress Komal Aziz Khan on Friday said she wants to donate clothes to a women's shelter and asked her fans to help her find a reliable NGO.

The actress, who runs her own clothing brand Omal By Komal, sought fan's help on Instagram stories.

The "Mohlat" actress is followed by more one million followers on the photo and video sharing app.

Komal Aziz Khan is known for raising her voice for women's rights and gender equality.