Kate Middleton celebrates the return of Wimbledon

Friday Jul 02 2021
Friday Jul 02, 2021

Kate Middleton on Friday celebrated the return of Wimbledon after the coronavirus pandemic.

Sharing multiple pictures from her latest tour, the Duchess of Cambridge took to her official Instagram account and wrote, "The return of Wimbledon. With the tournament having to be cancelled last year, it’s amazing to see fans and players back inside these iconic grounds."

She also praised All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club (AELTC)for its incredible work within their local community. "Through Wingfield Kitchen, they were able to provide 200 hot meals per day, for a whole year, to those in need," read the post on the "Duke and Duchess of Cambridge" official Instagram page.

