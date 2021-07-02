 
Friday Jul 02 2021
BTS releases ‘Butter’ CD tracklist

Friday Jul 02, 2021

BTS recently unveiled their official tracklist for the upcoming Butter CD version and the addition of Ed Sheeran’s collab single has sent fans across the world in a frenzy.

The entire list has bene shared to the group’s official Twitter page and includes a total of two tracks with instrumental versions.

Butter has been produced by RM, Rob Grimaldi, Stephan Kirk and Ron Perry whereas Permission to Dance boasts a major production team including Ed Sheeran, Steve Mac and Johnny McDaid.

