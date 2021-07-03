Selena Gomez looks amazing as she promotes swimwear line with La'Mariette

 
Selena Gomez stunned fans with her amazing looks as she promoted swimwear line, according to Pres Release.

The 28-year-old singer was tapped by the founders of the brand, Theresa Mingus and Morgan Brutocao, to put her stamp on a six-style collaboration, launching July 3.

"The brand wanted to help women feel empowered by their body and not ashamed of it," the release said.

Selena said: "It was really fun for us to play around with creating swimsuits because [the founders] and I love being outside so much."

The Lose You to Love Me singer wanted to get outside her comfort zone when picking designs for the collection, saying: "After going through swatches, my favorite color was purple; I wanted to stay away from colors I'm used to like red and white. Purple felt different for me. And we added pops of color like green and neons here and there; it really becomes your own suit, however you wear it."

The campaign for the new collection was shot on film and features Selena modeling the designs with the platinum blonde hair she's been rocking on and off lately.

Selena's fans flooded the comment section, with many complimenting her bright makeup look and sharing their excitement for the launch.

