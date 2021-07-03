 
Saturday Jul 03 2021
Jennifer Aniston's TikTok twin has become a hit on the internet

Saturday Jul 03, 2021

Jennifer Aniston’s TikTok twin has become a hit on the internet
Jennifer Aniston’s TikTok twin has become a hit on the internet

Hollywood superstar Jennifer Aniston’s doppelgänger has become the internet's latest obsession with her spot-on impersonation of the actor. 

Lisa Tranel has become all the rage on TikTok where her bio mentions that she is “not Jennifer Aniston.”

In a recently-posted viral video, Tranel can be seen doing an impression of the actor as she lip-syncs a scene from a 1997 episode of Friends, titled The One Where Chandler Can’t Remember Which Sister.

"I want to quit, but then I think I should stick it out. Then, I think why would such a person stay in such a demeaning job just because it's remotely related to the field they are interested in?" mouths Tranel.



