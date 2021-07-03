 
Christina Perri gets candid about coping with heartbreaking miscarriage

Christina Perri detailed how she has been holding up after heartbreaking pregnancy loss. The Thousand Years singer got candid about her health months after she announced her daughter was 'born still.'

In an Instagram post, Perri wrote, "When we lost our daughter last November I thought I would never be OK again. I thought I would never laugh or play again or dance again or love again... and for lots of months I didn't," the songstress captioned a photo of her by the ocean.

"But then I started trying to heal and learn how to live with the pain and grief right along side of the love & joy. How to find even the tiniest purpose in our tragedy and to find something to learn and grow from and grow towards," she added.

"It was so challenging and exhausting, but I can't share enough about the power of inner work and healing," Perri continued, adding that one day she will tell people the whole story.

"It's a doozy. I kept telling myself it would all be better by the summer. it would all be better by ocean city. I thought if we could just make it to ocean city we would be OK. And it was true. We made it here and we are OK," she  went on.

