Aamir Khan's marriage with Reena Dutta, Kiran Rao both lasted for 16 years

Aamir Khan marriage with Reena Dutta, Kiran Rao both lasted for 16 years

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan has announced his second divorce on July 3, 2021 with wife Kiran Rao.

The actor, who was earlier married to Reena Dutta, has three children altogether.

Incidentally, both of his marriages lasted for almost sixteen years. Here's a brief history of Aamir Khan's relationships with both of his wives.

Aamir Khan & Reena Dutta

Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta were neighbors. Narrating his love story with Reena, Aamir revealed in 1999 he pursued her a couple of times and faced rejection. It was Reena who then approached the Andaaz Apna Apna actor to confess her feelings.

Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta eventually tied the knot on April 18, 1986 but parted ways after almost sixteen years of marriage, in December 2002. They two share two children, son Junaid and daughter Ira together.

Aamir Khani & Kiran Rao

Aamir Khan initially met Kiran Rao on the sets on Lagaan(2001), where she was working as an assistant director.

Soon after his divorce with Reena in 2002, Aamir had a chance to meet Kiran again.

Aamir recalled feeling 'happy' after talking to Kiran and the two eventually fell in love. The couple started dating and soon after, started living together.

Kiran and Aamir married on December 28, 2005, and welcomed son Azad in 2011 through surrogacy.

Now, the couple surprised fans with the shocking news of their divorce, almost after sixteen years of togetherness.

“In these 15 beautiful years together we have shared a lifetime of experiences, joy and laughter, and our relationship has only grown in trust, respect and love. Now we would like to begin a new chapter in our lives - no longer as husband and wife, but as co-parents and family for each other," they said in a joint-statement.

