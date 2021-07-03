Kiran Rao was upset with Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh’s closeness: throwback

Kiran Rao was upset with Aamir Khan, Sana Fatima Shaikh’s closeness: Throwback

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan’s former wife Kiran Rao was reportedly upset with the closeness of Fatima Sana Shaikh and the Mr. Perfectionist following the success of their film Dangal.

Fatima made her film debut alongside Aamir Khan with Dangal in 2016. She also featured in Thugs of Hindostan with Khan.

Following the film’s success, dating rumours of Aamir Khan and Sana started doing rounds because they were spotted together several times walking hand in hand.

Kiran Rao was also upset with Sana and Aamir’s romance rumours after the latter roped in Fatima in his upcoming film Thugs Of Hindostan in 2018.

Fatima Sana Shaikh became a top trend on Twitter on Saturday after being accused of being the reason for Aamir and Kiran’s divorce.



The Bollywood couple announced their divorce after 15 years of marriage.